Stop Risking Your Life - Ice Safety

With Ice Safety in the forefront of my mind this holiday season, I would love if you could Like, Comment, and Share this in hopes that a little Ice Safety knowledge will go a long way and hopefully save one of the 8000 people who will die falling through lake ice this year.

This is Lac Ste Anne in Alberta Canada, about 40 minutes NW of Edmonton.

Message us on Facebook or sign up on our website to request a full video of your next adventure... www.AerialArtistry.CA

AdventureSmart – free courses for your group can be booked online for almost anywhere in Canada.

https://www.adventuresmart.ca/

The Search and Rescue Volunteer Association of Canada

https://sarvac.ca/

The National Association For Search And Rescue (USA)

https://nasar.org/