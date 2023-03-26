Annunciation: What You Never Learned! - Explaining the Faith

Fr. Chris Alar, Explaining the Faith





Streamed live on Mar 25, 2023





Hear things about the Annunciation that you have never heard before and why it was the most important day in human history. Hear Fr. Chris Alar explain what we need to know about this solemnity. Includes answering such questions as is Christmas a pagan holiday? Is the Hail Mary Biblical? Do we worship Mary? and the difference between Mary and Zechariah.





