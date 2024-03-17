BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
The Most Unique and Mysterious Pyramid in Egypt! BENT PYRAMID Exploration 2024
High Hopes
High Hopes
3282 followers
0
59 views • 03/17/2024

Ancient Sites Girl


March 16, 2024


Let's go inside the most unique and bizarre pyramid in all of Egypt! Located about 30 km south of Giza, the necropolis of Dahshur features the most challenging pyramid to explore. The Bent Pyramid was built more than four millennia ago by the founder of the Fourth Dynasty - the pharaoh Snefru.


You will see rare footage and hear lesser-known facts. I will tell you about the Bent Pyramid, its complex, and about discoveries.


It's a must-see video for all who visit Egypt or Giza - the country of the first pharaohs. Watch this video to appreciate and cherish the magic of the place before you travel to Egypt. My vlog / full documentary will give you a little taste of ancient wonders: ancient architecture, ancient beliefs, and ancient history.


If you enjoy my videos and would like to support me here’s my Patreon account: / ancientsitesgirl


#pyramidsofegypt #ancienthistory #ancientegypt


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6GLlQkmez_E

Keywords
pyramidegyptexplorationmysteriousbizarrechallengingdahshurbent pyramidancient sites girlmost uniquesnefrufourth dynasty
