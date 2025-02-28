BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
President Trump and Vice President Vance Get in Heated Argument With Ukrainian President Zelenskyy
American Patriots God Country
American Patriots God Country
281 views • 6 months ago

🔥 This wasn't heated. It was VERY HEATED❗️

At one point, Trump even puts his hand on Zelenskyy's shoulder & seems to push him back a little bit, not to mention the valid verbal assault. But hey these people are criminal man.

For the Illegitimate President of Ukraine to sit there with that smug approach, pretending he has "been alone" in this conflict since the beginning when the U.S. gave him billions of dollars (of which not all arrived because some of the dirty Democrats probably stole it), is just downright disrespectful & it is unappreciative as Vance said. So, give credit to Vice President J.D. Vance and President Trump on this one.

Related Article: Trump Says Zelenskyy Can 'Come Back When he is Ready for Peace' After Fiery White House Exchange - https://www.foxnews.com/politics/trump-says-zelenskyy-can-come-back-when-he-ready-peace-after-fiery-white-house-exchange

politicstrendingviralrussiapresident trumpbreaking newsbidenunited statesukraineamerican patriots for god and countrydonald j trumptrending newszelenskyyzelenskyviral videosjd vancevolodymyr zelenskyyrepublican politicstrump zelensky argumenttrump zelenskyy argumentvice president vancetrump and zelensky argumenttrump and zelensky have wordstrump and zelenskyy argument
Chapters

00:00American Patriots for God and Country Intro

00:42President Trump Tells All Black Dressed Antifa Wannabe Usurper President (In Name Only) Zelenskyy,

"You're all dressed up today." 😂

01:00President Trump and Vice President Vance Get in a Heated Argument With Ukrainian President Zelenskyy

03:41American Patriots for God and Country Outro

