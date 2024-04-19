Pre-Egyptian Technology That Was Left By An Advanced Civilization That Disappeared

Jim Crenshaw





April 19, 2024





If you study enough you begin to realize that very little we have been taught about the past or our history is true. We have either been outright lied to or at best we have been provided with a warped or backwards story of history of the earth itself.





The concept of an advanced pre-Egyptian civilization, existing before the well-documented dynastic periods of ancient Egypt, is supported by the advanced technological features of sites like the Osireion, Zawyet el Aryan, the Serapeum of Saqqara, and many others. this lost civilization might have had a profound understanding of astronomy, engineering, and mathematics, far beyond what was typical for the time.

Evidence suggested includes the alignment of the Giza pyramids with the stars of Orion's Belt, hinting at sophisticated astronomical knowledge, and the remarkable precision in the construction of these pyramids, suggesting advanced architectural and engineering techniques. Additionally, there are discussions about the potential use of advanced tools and methods for cutting and transporting massive stone blocks, which would require a level of technology not conventionally attributed to the ancient Egyptians of the well-known dynastic periods.





Sources:

TheWarAgainstYou: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/thewaragainstyou/

Universe Inside You on YouTube





Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/CnhjOxBkUNg1/