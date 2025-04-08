Julio Froment: The Craftsman Behind Picking Nuggets on YouTube | Spread Great Ideas Podcast

Please welcome my friend Julio Froment Castellvi to the show. Julio is the "brains and brawn" behind Picking Nuggets, one of my favorite YouTube channels that is just about to crack 150k subs. And "The Little Almanack", a weekly newsletter where he shares timeless ideas (from influential doers) with handmade infographics to 16,000 plus subscribers.



His three defining values are curiosity, truth, and freedom. Please welcome Julio to the show!



💬 Julio Froment Castellvi Quotes From the Episode



"I see myself as a professional opportunist and always sort of guided through my curiosity, through my genuine curiosity."



Julio Froment Castellvi



"You can't connect the dots looking forward. You can only connect them looking backwards."



Julio Froment Castellvi



"I also don't like to be in a box, right? Because I feel like it could constrain my growth or where my curiosity wants to take me."



Julio Froment Castellvi



🔗 Additional Resources



Picking Nuggets YouTube Channel: ‪@PickingNuggets‬

The Little Almanack - Julio's monthly newsletter!: https://www.littlealmanack.com/

"Am I Being Too Subtle?: Straight Talk From a Business Rebel," by Sam Zell: https://www.amazon.com/Am-Being-Too-S...

Julio Froment Castellvi's personal website: https://juliofroment.com/

Julio Froment Castellvi on X: https://x.com/PickingNuggets

Julio Froment Castellvi on LinkedIn: / julio-froment-castellvi

Jim Rohn's "How to Have Your Best Year Ever!": https://spreadgreatideas.org/resource...



📝 Show Notes



0:00 - Introduction to Julio Froment Castellvi

1:04 - How Julio Got Started with Curation

4:45 - Navigating Copyright and Learning Fair Use

6:53 - The Checklist for Fair Use Compliance

10:29 - Naval’s Philosophy on Content Sharing

13:05 - The Rule of Substantiality

17:20 - Choosing a Nontraditional Career Path

20:02 - “Professional Opportunist” Philosophy

25:10 - Execution Over Planning

26:22 - The Role of Luck and Connecting Dots

30:34 - Choosing English for Access to the Best Ideas

33:33 - Crafting Contrarian, Timeless Content for YouTube

35:49 - The Lindy Effect and Content Longevity

39:44 - The Curation Workflow: Readwise and Python

44:00 - Podcast Listening as a Walking Ritual

45:20 - Doing It All Himself for the Sake of Quality

48:01 - Content as Craft, Not Just Business



