VAXX poisoned country music star DIES EXPECTEDLY

Rest in peace, Joe Bonsall. - @joebonsall "OAK RIDGE BOY, author, singer, Love JESUS, MARY, DAUGHTERS, GRANDKIDS, GUNS, CATS, BANJOS, our FARM and a GOOD SONG! new book I SEE MYSELF coming in November"

###

He was 76 years old, but he would have lived longer if wouldn't have injected himself with a substance known to cause blood clots, cancer and a thousand other ailments.

Mirrored - bootcamp

Bootcamp now on Brighteon - https://www.brighteon.com/channels/chestyp

Please subscribe to him, he has done some excellent work during the plandemic/vaxx genocide





To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/