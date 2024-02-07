New Published Peer Review Study Shows the Vaccine is Extremely Dangerous

Confirmation that the vaccine is as bad or worse than you thought.





DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed on The Ben Armstrong Show are solely those of the host and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for, and does not verify the accuracy of, any information presented.





Video Sources:

AmericasVoice.news - NEW STUDIES SHOW MORATORIUM ON VACCINE

https://americasvoice.news/video/8b1LRpYdSQNN2Ab/?related=playlist





For more great content, visit www.TheNewAmerican.com