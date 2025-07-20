More and more, Russian Geran drones take an absolute beating on Odessa recording several explosions and massive fires at Ukrainian military installations. Odessa and its surrounding areas itself are home to Western and NATO equipment, and Ukraine is preparing these resources to attack Russia, but Russia acted faster. Residents have shared footage captured on camera from various parts of Odessa, showing the arrival of drones reportedly identified as Geran-2, and reports of multiple impacts within the city, which was heavily hammered by 25 drones in a swarm, in a massive Russian operation on the night of July 18, 2025. Not the city, but the scale and precision of Geran's work, which completely destroyed weapons depots, anti-aircraft positions, and the arms industry. The intensity of the Russian strikes is also evidenced by maps of estimated drone routes, published by Ukraine itself, which show a new wave of deep-seated combine Russian attacks on targeted areas across Ukraine, including Odessa.

Ukrainian monitoring services are aware of this, reporting continuous arrivals and explosions in the city throughout the night. Authorities in the region have recorded large fires and damage to critical infrastructure. Russian channels reported a massive fire too, the result of a series of blows by “Geran” type drone, with at least 16 precision strikes in three locations. It was confirmed that Geran shells among others hit the border station, Shkolny airfield, and Odessa Aviation Plant. NASA FIRMS data from earlier this morning recorded a large fire at Shkolny airfield, and reports indicate that extensive work is underway near the airport. The military airfield is used sparingly by Ukraine, housing fuel depots, infrastructure, and equipment. NATO continued to supply Kiev during the war crisis – now Geran that the US is starting to copy closes the loop!

