Google Chrome starts plan to disable cookies: What you need to know

Google is going forward with sweeping changes to how companies track users online—moves that have been years in the making. Advertisers still aren’t ready.
The changes, among the biggest in the history of the $600 billion-a-year online-ad industry, center on the use of cookies, technology that logs the activity of internet users across websites so that advertisers can target them with relevant ads.
Starting Thursday, Google will start a limited test that will restrict cookies for 1% of the people who use its Chrome browser, which is by far the world’s most popular. By year’s end, Google plans to eliminate cookies for all Chrome users.
Marketers, advertising-technology companies and web publishers are working to ensure their businesses can weather the transition. They said Google, which has introduced software tools designed to help replace cookies, hasn’t done enough to prepare the market.
READ MORE HERE - https://www.wsj.com/tech/google-is-finally-killing-cookies-advertisers-still-arent-ready-7582fcac?st=hsyib6jqnoreic7
