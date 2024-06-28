Serious Info: Internal Revolution & Food Shortage 06/28/2024

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Today Pastor Stan brings serious new information on the Internal Revolution and also more detail on Food Shortages.
00:00 - Intro
04:59 - Food Shortage
09:45 - Signs to the Fall of America
12:26 - Jack’s First Dream
14:25 - Jack’s Second Dream
15:26 - Jack’s Third Dream
17:01 - Dumitru Duduman & Internal Revolution
23:51 - DJT Inaugurated
