EPOCH TV | NY Case Against Trump Begins to Crumble; DA Says Trump Spread Arrest Rumors

The New York case against Donald Trump is beginning to crumble.

A Grand Jury weighing the case heard testimony from former federal prosecutor Robert Costello on Monday. It was alleged that the evidence has dramatically changed the case. Afterwards, District Attorney Alvin Bragg canceled a follow-up hearing without initially stating a reason.





Now, DA Bragg is accusing former President Donald Trump of spreading rumors about his pending arrest. Trump, meanwhile, is using the pending charges as a campaign platform for his 2024 presidential run, with a focus on the weaponization of government and politicized prosecutions.

