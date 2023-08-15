X22 REPORT Ep. 3139a - People Are Now Electing [CB] Destroyers, Fed Signals The Economy Is Going Down In 2024

X22 REPORT Financial News Ep. 3139a - August 14, 2023

People Are Now Electing [CB] Destroyers, Fed Signals The Economy Is Going Down In 2024

The Biden admin is showing the people how he is wasting money and the green new deal is one gigantic hoax. The people are waking up and they are realizing the Inflation Reduction Act doesn't reduce inflation, just another lie. The people voted for a [CB] destroyer, it has begun. The Fed signals that they are ready to bring down the economy.

All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.





