THE PANTSUITWARPIG 🐗 DOES THE HARLEM SHAKE [SEIZURE EDITION]
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
161 views • 3 months ago

Mr Zero [whom dropped this in the huddle] says emphatically that THIS IS NOT A SEIZURE 🫣


Watch Hillary Clinton do the Harlem Shake and have one of her famous seizures at the same time.


From Hillary's weird reaction and head shaking at the press in a coffee shop, to her fainting at the 9-11 memorial to her tripping getting on a plane, as Donald Trump says, Hillary is a mess!


Hillary's health is a major issue during this presidential campaign and hardly anyone in the media is covering it.


Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=m1RJUd1tHhc


Thumbnail: https://imgflip.com/i/9uhnjx


AltCastTV & Odysee thumbnail: https://images.app.goo.gl/aMBwHtsMd6o1MxAd8


VfB will ask the question no one else dares: WAS TATERTOT JACK RUBIED❓


Was Joseph Robinette Biden given the same cancer that took out Jack [Rubinstein] Ruby before he could squawk❓


VfB posits that the same cancer took Dave McGowan after his many on-point posts on Sandy Hook, the moon landing, peak oil and September 11, among other things.


https://centerforaninformedamerica.com/ [restored site by his daughter Alissa]


https://www.npr.org/2016/08/18/490390614/trump-adds-fuel-to-conspiracy-theories-questioning-clintons-health


https://www.newsweek.com/actress-cirsten-weldon-says-hillary-clinton-died-8-months-ago-cannibalism-related-disease-1589772


https://www.mcclatchydc.com/news/nation-world/national/article101553692.html

Keywords
hillary diane rodham clintonpantsuitwarpigkurudave mcgowanjoseph robinette bidentatertotcancer assassinationthe center for an informed america
