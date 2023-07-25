BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
jamesscott BioDigital Convergence Policy Horizons Canada
alltheworldsastage
alltheworldsastage
1009 followers
35 views • 07/25/2023

jamesscott BioDigital Convergence Policy Horizons CanadaJames Scotthttps://www.facebook.com/100030696348393/videos/1004764504174694


I told myself I'd never do a live but here I am...lol. First time for everything. Sorry it didn't turn out as well as I hoped.


I think if we turned the the story from UN Sustainability goals and focused our attention to the International Electrotechnical Commision/ IEC who openly admit to supplying standards regarding the UN sustainability goals, that more people would WAKE UP. IEC call these goals Biodigital Convergence/SEG12.

1.IEC homepage for a safer and more efficient world supplying over 10,000 standards and over 1 million certificates in over 170+ countries: https://iec.ch/homepage


https://etech.iec.ch/issue/2019-02/fostering-sustainable-consumption-and-production


https://etech.iec.ch/issue/2020-03/managing-resources-to-support-the-un-sdgs


https://www.iec.ch/sdgs/sdg12


https://horizons.gc.ca/en/2021/07/29/what-is-the-biodigital-convergence/


2.Biodigital Convergence/SEG12 from the IEC, Day 1:


3.Biodigital Convergence/SEG12/Human Augmentation, Day 2


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YDuv63Qa8DE&t=6s

censorshipclownworldwhofreespeechagenda2030coronavirusquarantineslockdownscovid19plandemicoperationwarpspeedcurfewsthegreatresetcovidmandatesvaccinemandatesthenewnormalecofascism15minutecitiesbiodigitalconvergence
