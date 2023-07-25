jamesscott BioDigital Convergence Policy Horizons Canada

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
jamesscott BioDigital Convergence Policy Horizons CanadaJames Scott
I told myself I'd never do a live but here I am...lol. First time for everything. Sorry it didn't turn out as well as I hoped.
I think if we turned the the story from UN Sustainability goals and focused our attention to the International Electrotechnical Commision/ IEC who openly admit to supplying standards regarding the UN sustainability goals, that more people would WAKE UP. IEC call these goals Biodigital Convergence/SEG12.
1.IEC homepage for a safer and more efficient world supplying over 10,000 standards and over 1 million certificates in over 170+ countries: https://iec.ch/homepage
https://etech.iec.ch/issue/2019-02/fostering-sustainable-consumption-and-production
https://etech.iec.ch/issue/2020-03/managing-resources-to-support-the-un-sdgs
https://www.iec.ch/sdgs/sdg12
https://horizons.gc.ca/en/2021/07/29/what-is-the-biodigital-convergence/
2.Biodigital Convergence/SEG12 from the IEC, Day 1:
3.Biodigital Convergence/SEG12/Human Augmentation, Day 2
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YDuv63Qa8DE&t=6s