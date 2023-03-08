CALIGULA and His THREE SISTERS Rare 37AD Ancient Roman Coin NGC Certified i54741 #trustedcoins

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
CALIGULA 3 Sisters Sestertius DRUSILLA AGRIPPINA NGC Certified Roman Coin i54741
Caligula - Roman Emperor: 37-41 A.D.
Bronze Sestertius 33mm (24.69 grams) Mint of Rome, struck 37-38 A.D.
Reference: RIC 33; BMC 37; C 4
Certification: NGC Ancients Ch VF Strike: 5/5 Surface: 3/5 4277578-005
C CAESAR AVG GERMANICVS PON M TR POT, laureate head facing left.
AGRIPPINA / DRVSILLA / IVLIA / S C, the three sisters of Caligula standing facing, Agrippina holds a cornucopiae and rests on a column, resting her left hand on the shoulder of Drusilla, who holds a patera and a cornucopiae, Julia holds and rudder and a cornucopiae.
According to historians, Caligula may have had an incestuous relationship with his sisters. Historically significant coin portraying his three sisters.