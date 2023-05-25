⚡️Russian Defence Ministry Report on the Progress of the Special Military Operation in Ukraine - (25 May 2023) - ENG Text Only

⚡️ Russian Defence Ministry report on the progress of the special military operation (25 May 2023) The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continue the special military operation.

💥 In Kupyansk direction, aviation and artillery of the Zapad Group of Forces inflicted fire damage on the units of the enemy close to Masyutovka, Timkovka, Kotlyarovka (Kharkov region), and Stelmakhovka (Lugansk People's Republic).

◽️ In addition, actions of four sabotage and reconnaissance groups of the Armed Forces of Ukraine were thwarted near Novomlynsk, Sinkovka (Kharkov region), Ivanovka (Donetsk People's Republic), and Rozovka (Lugansk People's Republic).

◽️ Up to 190 Ukrainian servicemen, three motor vehicles, and one D-30 howitzer have been neutralised in these directions during the day.

💥 In Krasny Liman direction, Operational-Tactical and Army aviation, artillery, and heavy flamethrower systems of the Tsentr Group of Forces engaged the units of the enemy close to Raigorodka, Chervonaya Dibrova (Lugansk People's Republic), and Yampolovka (Donetsk People's Republic).

◽️ Up to 65 Ukrainian personnel, three pick-up trucks, one Gvozdika self-propelled artillery system, as well as D-20 and D-30 howitzers have been eliminated.

💥 In Donetsk direction, units, aviation, and artillery of the Yug Group of Forces have eliminated up to 270 Ukrainian troops, three armoured fighting vehicles, two motor vehicles, and one D-30 howitzer during the day.

◽️ Moreover, two ammunition depots of the 80th Air Assault and 110th Mechanised brigades of the Armed Forces of Ukraine have been annihilated close to Stupochka and Avdeevka.

💥 In South Donetsk and Zaporozhye directions, aviation, artillery, and heavy flamethrower systems of the Vostok Group of Forces have hit the enemy units in the areas of Novomikhailovka, Novoselka (Donetsk People's Republic), and Malaya Tokmachka and Nesteryanka (Zaporozhye region).

◽️ One sabotage and reconnaissance group of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has been disabled close to Vladimirovka (Donetsk People's Republic).

◽️ Up to 110 Ukrainian servicemen, four motor vehicles, and two D-30 howitzers have been neutralised in these directions during the day.

💥 In Kherson direction, up to 25 Ukrainian troops, two motor vehicles, and one Gvozdika self-propelled artillery system have been destroyed over the past 24 hours.

💥 Operational-Tactical and Army aviation, and artillery of the Russian Group of Forces have engaged 95 AFU artillery units, manpower and hardware in 102 areas during the day.

💥 Russian air defence forces have intercepted eight HIMARS MLRS shells during the day.

◽️ In addition, 28 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles were destroyed in the areas of Tokarevka (Kharkov region), Chervonaya Dibrova, Kremennaya, Zhitlovka, Zatishnoye, Novokrasnyanka (Lugansk People's Republic), Svetlodarskoye, Yevgenovka, Zelenyi Gai (Donetsk People's Republic), Chubarevka (Zaporozhye region), and Kairy (Kherson region).

📊 In total, 429 airplanes and 235 helicopters, 4,321 unmanned aerial vehicles, 424 anti-aircraft missile systems, 9,298 tanks and other armoured fighting vehicles, 1,100 combat vehicles equipped with multiple launch rocket systems, 4,901 field artillery cannons and mortars, as well as 10,447 units of special military hardware have been destroyed during the special military operation.

