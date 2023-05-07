‘DISGUSTING’: Comer to hold press briefing on Biden family business dealings

House Oversight Committee Chairman Rep. James Comer to the DOJ: “Do Not Indict Hunter Biden Before Wednesday”





Comer & Grassley will be holding a press conference on Wednesday 👀

We know exactly what this family was doing…

Wednesday will be a very big day for the American people…”





House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer (R-KY) joined Sunday Morning Futures with Maria Bartiromo.





During the interview, Rep. Comer announced that he will hold a press conference on Wednesday with Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa).





Comer said he will disclose specific Biden family bank records in a press conference on Wednesday which could indicate alleged bribery from foreign adversaries.





“Senator Grassley and I received a tip on a whistleblower. Senator Grassley was the lead in this. We reviewed documents from the legally protected whistleblower, a highly credible whistleblower that would implicate Joe Biden in a pay-per-play scheme in trying to set up a deal to receive funds [for him] and his family in exchange for foreign policy decisions,” Comer told Bartiromo.





“Now that fits a pattern Maria, of what we’ve seen with these bank records. And on Wednesday we’re going to present to the American people all the information that we’ve received thus far pertaining to bank records. We’re going to disclose many of the different LLCs, many of the different transactions that all these different biden family members have gotten from our adversaries around the world.”

