HELP US (POEM)

All praise to The Most High and Christ. We all are in need of help from The Most High and Christ. None of us can do anything without him and make it without Christ during these prophetic times we are living in. Pray all of you are well in Christ. Continue to pray for us as we continue to pray for you all that truly belong to Christ and the whole body of Christ. Let us fight spiritually together as the scriptures says, 2 Corinthians 10:4 says, "(For the weapons of our warfare are not carnal, but mighty through The Most High to the pulling down of strong holds;) v5, Casting down imaginations, and high thing that exalteth itself against the knowledge of The Most High, and bringing into captivity every thought to the obedience of Christ; v6, And having in a readiness to revenge all disobedience, when your obedience is fulfilled. Blessings and Shalawam.

If you don't know Christ Yashaya turn to him while there is still time. Repent of your sins according to Acts 2:38 read. Pray to Christ to join you with like minded brothers and sisters in the way of the true doctrine of Christ Yashaya. Where two or three are gathered together in his name, Christ will be in the midst. Matthew 18:20. If you don't know Christ's Hebrew name please watch video on the platform titled, THE TRUE NAME OF GOD AND CHRIST and WE'VE BEEN LIED TO.

THE TRUE NAME OF GOD AND CHRIST

WE'VE BEEN LIED TO

Blessings and shalawam.



