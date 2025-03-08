BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Rapture Type # 11 of 40, Gentile Rehab the Harlot
Gentile Rehab the harlot is a type of some of the harlot tares that repent in the death camps, right before the rapture takes place, and become a part of the true bride of Yahusha.  She is on the wall of Babylon surrounded or living among the military.  The walls of Jericho fell down on the last trump, and great shout on the 7th day of the week, on the 7th day of unleavened bread.  In the same way the rapture day counts in scripture point to the rapture happening this year on April 19th, also on the 7th day Sabbath, on the 7th day of unleavened bread.

