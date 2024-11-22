Gaetz OUT, Bondi IN

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
November 21, 2024 - Donald Trump’s choice to lead the Department of Justice announced Thursday he was withdrawing from the nomination. Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz wrote on X that he had excellent meetings yesterday with GOP Senators, and “while the momentum was strong, it is clear that my confirmation was unfairly becoming a distraction to the critical work of the Trump/Vance Transition.” To replace him, Trump chose Pam Bondi, a great pick by all accounts!
