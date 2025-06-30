BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Three Key Phrases That Can Rapidly Renew and Restore Relationships - Dr. Rod Wilson
Counter Culture Mom
40 views • 2 months ago

It really doesn’t take much to heal a broken relationship - in fact, it may come down to just three simple phrases! This is just a slice of the wisdom Dr. Rod Wilson shares with the world. Rod is the author of multiple articles and books, and he is also a speaker and pastor with many years of experience dealing with the issue of relationships, gratitude, and remorse. He discusses things like entitlement, gratitude, victimization, and loving our neighbors in a rich and fulfilling way. “Our relationships with people is such a central part of what we are,” Rod says. He also gives advice for those who want to model a great lifestyle of relational love for their children. “Gratitude actually flows out of our own gratitude to God,” he shares.



TAKEAWAYS


The virtue of gratitude can open many doors in life, and we must work to express gratitude more often


The three phrases Rod discusses are: “Thank you. I’m Sorry. Tell Me More.”


Rod encourages Christians to “embody a way of being” rather than simply talking about action


Connect with your neighbor and show them Christ’s love



🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE

Donate to Counter Culture Ministries: https://bit.ly/3RG5kGJ

Thank You. I’m Sorry. Tell Me More. book: https://amzn.to/4hvsSMJ


🔗 CONNECT WITH DR. ROD WILSON

Website: https://bit.ly/4dAxo9c


📢 THIS EPISODE SPONSORED BY

MasterPeace (get discounts with code TINA): https://bit.ly/CounterCultureMom

Institute for Creation Research: http://icr.org/tina

Restore Patch: https://bit.ly/CCMpatch

Redemption Shield (get 10% off with code TINA): https://bit.ly/3WzgEIQ


🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM

https://linktr.ee/CounterCultureMom


📺 WATCH OUR PREVIOUS SHOWS

https://bit.ly/FPMCCMshow


📲 GET OUR APP & FREE PARENT MEDIA GUIDE

http://bit.ly/landingpageCCM


💵 SUPPORT THE MISSION

2023 Recap & 2024 Goals: https://bit.ly/CCM23ImpactReport

Make a Tax-Deductible Donation: https://counterculturemom.com/partner/

