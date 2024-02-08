IN FOCUS: Joe Biden Blames Trump & MAGA for Border Crisis with Frankie Stockes

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Tonight IN FOCUS... The GOP controlled house fails to impeach DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, why do they always snatch defeat from the jaws of victory? Also how is the invasion on a border a stealth globalist operation? Plus country music start Toby Keith died yesterday from cancer- or was it something else? The devastation from the Maui fires continues for residents, as the state has offered little support.
