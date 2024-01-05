Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
CRINGE ALERT: [Bidan]'s Opening Salvo
channel image
Son of the Republic
635 Subscribers
123 views
Published 2 months ago

We Have Identified The Enemy & It Is You

* Hey Joe — that’s the best you’ve got?

* ‘Our democracy’ is code for mob rule.

* The tell: he won’t talk about anything he has done despite having the power of incumbency.


Bannon’s War Room | Bannon Blasts Joe Biden’s New Campaign Ad (4 January 2024)

https://rumble.com/v455un6-bannon-blasts-joe-bidens-new-campaign-ad.html

Keywords
communismpropagandasocialismjoe bidenliberalismfascismtyrannyidiocracymarxismsteve bannonthird worlddictatorshipleftismideologyradicalismtotalitarianismdespotismmob ruleauthoritarianismextremismbanana republicautocracykleptocracypuppet regime

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket