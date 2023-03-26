BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Alex in Athens - Ukraine Update1 - Putin, nukes deployed to Belarus - US and Poland unhappy with Olaf - EU, sanction washing machine - 3-26-2023
Oldyoti's Home Page
Oldyoti's Home Page
489 followers
2
369 views • 03/26/2023

Daily Update on the Ukraine situation from 'The Duran's' Alex Christoforou. Alex lends his well seasoned reasoning to his broadly researched fact base for some of the best cutting edge geopolitical analysis you'll find anywhere.  

Keywords
russiausbidenputinukraineeunatothe duranpolandkremlingeopoliticswashing machinesbelarussanctionedalex christoforoupeskov
