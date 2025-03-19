Dr. Kirk Elliot: FINANCIAL BOMBSHELL

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
FINANCIAL BOMBSHELL: As Predicted, A Massive Run On Gold Has Triggered An Explosion In Its Price To All Time Highs With Top Experts Predicting It Will Soon Hit $4,000 Per Ounce. But, Not Widely Reported In The News Is The Fact That The Run On Silver Is Even Bigger, And Respected Economist Dr. Kirk Elliot Predicts Silver Will Continue To Out Perform Gold In Its Rise