CHINOOK 🚁 ROTOR WASHES A RELIEF CAMP IN WESTERN NORTH CAROLINA
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
128 views • 7 months ago

VfB earlier posted WHY DID AN UNMARKED BLACKHAWK 🚁 ROTOR WASH A SUPPLY DROP-OFF IN WESTERN NORTH CAROLINA❓, in response to a posted comment; thinking that this would be all over BitChute, didn't want to clog the network with yet anuddah copy of a video all over Twitter | X; imagine my shock when it seems that it was NOT posted :wut:


Get this - it's NOT the only instance of this occurring:


A National Guard Chinook helicopter's low landing at a relief camp in Western North Carolina resulted in over $100,000 in damage, ripping apart tents, supplies, and vehicles, and sending three people to the hospital.


When confronted, the officer in charge gave a casual "oops" and no details, leaving only the helicopter's tail number.


Later, a public affairs officer stepped in to apologize and offer information for filing a complaint.


Source: https://x.com/ShadowofEzra/status/1843369735456534753


Imagine that, goyimzes 👀


Rumors are circulating that Kamala Harris is sending in these unmarked helicopters to destroy civilian aid setups and stop Hurricane Helene victims in swing states from voting against her ⚠️


https://x.com/MattWallace888/status/1843338722588205499

