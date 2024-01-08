Berlin is Paralyzed by Nationwide Farmer Protests: German farmers have taken to the streets, in the blistering cold, blocking roads with tractors in a week-long, nationwide protest against proposed agricultural subsidy cuts.





"The government's proposed measures will make it nearly impossible for small family farms to survive. We need to stand up for our rights and the future of our farms," farmers say.





The president of the German Farmers' Association demands all tax hikes to be reversed.





