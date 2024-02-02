Famous actor killed by VAXX poison injections

Rest in peace Carl Weathers. I took a good look at his posts and judging by his interactions with others, regarding covid protocols and vaccination, I would guess that he got ALL of the recommended boosters. Speaking of which, there are still people in my neighborhood, lots of them, that wear masks outside. February 2, 2024. One neighbor just put up a huge sign in the yard that says, "LET'S NOT DO THIS AGAIN." The sign is decorated with cute little characters grinning through their face masks. Same people also have a "LOVE IS LOVE" sign. The communists have surrounded me.

@TheCarlWeathers "I’m no expert in medical issues but when citizens refuse to get vaxed or simply wear a mask, how do we expect this virus to to be controlled or eliminated. You can walk on a sidewalk but if you walk on the freeway don’t be upset if you’re killed. Can’t have it both ways! #BePeace"

11:41 AM · Aug 27, 2022

https://web.archive.org/https://twitter.com/TheCarlWeathers/status/1563597651240579073

Carl Weathers @TheCarlWeathers "I am also vaxed and boosted and still tested positive and experienced the effects of Covid. Plexi adds another layer of protection. Thinking of and protecting myself and OTHERS! #BePeace"

11:58 PM · Aug 27, 2022

https://web.archive.org/https://twitter.com/TheCarlWeathers/status/1562152946007146497

Rocky and Predator star Carl Weathers has died

https://www.youtubeDOTcom/watch?v=zh2jAnzChTA

Feb 2, 2024

Carl Weathers, the actor famous for playing Apollo Creed in the Rocky films, has died aged 76.

PREDATOR Movie Clip - You Son Of A Bitch (1987) Arnold Schwarzenegger Sci-Fi Action Movie HD

https://www.youtubeDOTcom/watch?v=VD-fBj4d9Ck

curtis mayfield - Freddie's Dead - Superfly

https://www.youtubeDOTcom/watch?v=0B6TKClPFQA

