Grab a Personalized Medical Kit and Be Prepared For Any Emergency - Dr. Shawn Rowland

It is often in the middle of an emergency or natural disaster that people begin scrambling for critical medications or prescriptions that are necessary to save their lives. Unfortunately, too many of us are underprepared for that kind of situation. This is why Jase Medical is vital for every family. Founded by CEO Dr. Shawn Rowland, Jase Medical provides key medications and prescription drugs for those moments when you need medicine immediately. Get antibiotics, albuterol, painkillers, and more. Shawn explains the differences and benefits of the variety of Jase kits available, whether it’s a personalized adult kit or the new and sought after “KidCase,” which is specifically aimed at ensuring children have access to things like amoxicillin and ibuprofen.









TAKEAWAYS





You can purchase up to a year’s supply of prescription medications to get ahead of the curve on Big Pharma’s notorious shortages





Jase Medical will provide a handbook with your medications that will help you understand how to use them in an emergency





Medication shortages are becoming commonplace, especially since the Covid pandemic





Jase Medical’s mission is to empower people to be better prepared medically in every situation









🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE

Download the CCM App: https://bit.ly/3d2wSYy

Dragons Among Us Series: https://bit.ly/3QdbfFf

Jase Medical KidCase: https://bit.ly/JaseCCM





🔗 CONNECT WITH JASE MEDICAL

Website: https://bit.ly/JaseCCM

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/JaseMedicalMeds

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/jasemedical/

TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@jasemedical

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@jasemedical

Podcast: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/emergency-use-only

Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.com/jasemedical/





📢 THIS EPISODE SPONSORED BY

Epic Will (get 20% off with code TINA): https://www.epicwill.com/tina

Ascent Nutrition (get 10% off with code TINA): https://goascentnutrition.com/tina

Capstone Legacy Foundation: https://capstonelegacy.org/

Jase Medical (get a discount with code TINA): https://bit.ly/JaseCCM





🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM

https://linktr.ee/CounterCultureMom





📺 WATCH OUR PREVIOUS SHOWS

https://bit.ly/FPMCCMshow





📲 GET OUR APP & FREE PARENT MEDIA GUIDE

http://bit.ly/landingpageCCM





💵 SUPPORT THE MISSION

2023 Recap & 2024 Goals: https://bit.ly/CCM23ImpactReport

Make a Tax-Deductible Donation: https://counterculturemom.com/partner/



