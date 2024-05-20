Grab a Personalized Medical Kit and Be Prepared For Any Emergency - Dr. Shawn Rowland

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
It is often in the middle of an emergency or natural disaster that people begin scrambling for critical medications or prescriptions that are necessary to save their lives. Unfortunately, too many of us are underprepared for that kind of situation. This is why Jase Medical is vital for every family. Founded by CEO Dr. Shawn Rowland, Jase Medical provides key medications and prescription drugs for those moments when you need medicine immediately. Get antibiotics, albuterol, painkillers, and more. Shawn explains the differences and benefits of the variety of Jase kits available, whether it’s a personalized adult kit or the new and sought after “KidCase,” which is specifically aimed at ensuring children have access to things like amoxicillin and ibuprofen.
TAKEAWAYS
You can purchase up to a year’s supply of prescription medications to get ahead of the curve on Big Pharma’s notorious shortages
Jase Medical will provide a handbook with your medications that will help you understand how to use them in an emergency
Medication shortages are becoming commonplace, especially since the Covid pandemic
Jase Medical’s mission is to empower people to be better prepared medically in every situation
