BrightLearn - Crossfire: The Plot That Killed Kennedy by Jim Marrs

The assassination of President John F. Kennedy on Nov. 22, 1963, in Dallas, Texas, remains a defining moment in U.S. history, with enduring questions about the circumstances surrounding the event. Jim Marrs' 1989 book, "Crossfire: The Plot That Killed Kennedy," challenges the Warren Commission's conclusion that Lee Harvey Oswald acted alone, presenting evidence that suggests a broader conspiracy involving organized crime, intelligence agencies, and political figures. Decades later, the assassination continues to spark debates, with new theories and evidence regularly emerging, ensuring the mystery endures.





