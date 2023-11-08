Quo Vadis





Nov 8, 2023





In this video we share Our Lady's Message to Pedro Regis for November 7, 2023.





Dear children, you are walking towards a future of great spiritual confusions.





Those who love and defend the truth will be persecuted and thrown out.





The enemies will unite and the vengeance will come from the throne.





I suffer for what comes to the righteous.





Do not be discouraged.





My Jesus is with you.





Announce ye without fear the Gospel of My Jesus and the teachings of the true Magisterium of His Church.





The mire of false doctrines will spread, but the truth will win.





The Victory of God will come to His Church.





Do not retreat!





The silence of the righteous strengthens the enemies of God.





Onward along the path I have pointed out to you!





Do not turn away from prayer and the Eucharist.





This is the message that I transmit to you today in the name of the Most Holy Trinity.





Thank you for having allowed Me to reunite you here once more.





I bless you, in the name of the Father, of the Son and the Holy Spirit.





Amen.





Be at peace.





Our Lady, Queen of Peace gave a similar message to Pedro Regis on December 3, 2022.





That message follows here:





Dear children, the enemies will propose an alliance, but the fruits of this alliance do not come from God.





The Truth of My Jesus is Eternal. His Presence in the Eucharist is a non-negotiable truth.





Whatever happens, do not stray from the path that I have pointed out to you.





Stay with Jesus and with the true Magisterium of His Church.





I am your Sorrowful Mother and I suffer because of what is coming for you.





Pray. Pray. Pray.





This is the message that I give you today in the name of the Most Holy Trinity.





Thank you for having allowed me to gather you here once more.





I bless you in the name of the Father, the Son and the Holy Spirit.





Amen.





Be at peace.





