FAREWELL ADDRESS to AMERICA the BABYLON, TIME is SHORT

Is the statue of Liberty in the Bible? Is America in the Bible? Is America going to fall? To all three questions the answer is yes. And as all stated in Isaiah chapter 47 which goes along with the arrival of the 47th president. America is going to fall as a nation. And the last days events surrounding the fall of Babylon may very well be just around the corner