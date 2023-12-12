Create New Account
Decoding "Leave the World Behind," as our societal structure crashes?
We seem to be a little late to the party when it comes to presenting our take on the controversial Obama-aided movie, "Leave the World Behind." But we have some some worthwhile observations to offer on this important production, so we're joining in!


We discuss a wide range of topics, including the two different scenarios offered up by G.H. about the devastation of their societal structure - and everything about the plot is quite plausible. We touch on the symbolism of the White Lion, the oil tanker ship that was beached and some of the deep ritual 666/222/113/13/22 programming in a couple of the scenes. While most folks will focus on the obvious, there's so much more there that makes it even more deserving of our attention!


Resources Referenced in this video:


WARNING: NATIONWIDE CYBERATTACK PENDING, '666', CIVIL WAR IN 2024, PREDICTIVE PROGRAMMING? | Canadian Prepper

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HtLl0Y1MwcY


Hal Turner: We Have a Problem - The Actual WAR INVASION of the USA **IS** Planned and now, We have a date range . . .

https://halturnerradioshow.com/index.php/en/news-page/world/we-have-a-problem-the-actual-war-invasion-of-the-usa-is-planned-and-now-we-have-a-date-range


She's EXPOSING the WEF false flag coming in 2024, Journalist Whitney Webb | Redacted

https://youtu.be/Y36ZEKYMvzM?si=Pbo3kYqGorm1op97


Curious about the pending reset of time? Learn more here: "The Pending Reset of Time"

https://theopenscroll.com/when_cometh/timeReset.htm


Find a significant collection in our media catalogs:

https://theopenscroll.com/contentVideoAudio.htm

https://theopenscroll.com/contentPlaylists.htm


Follow The Open Scroll Blog by email:

https://follow.it/theopenscroll?action=followPub


The Open Scroll: https://theopenscroll.com

The Open Scroll Blog: https://theopenscroll.blogspot.com

