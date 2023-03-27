The Richard Leonard Show: The Major Richard Star Act for Veterans

Richard Leonard Show





March 26, 2023





This week on The Richard Leonard Show, Steven London joins the show to discuss the new Major Richard Star Act which would allow veterans with a combat related disability to receive retirement pay regardless of whether they served 20 years or not.





To Learn More About The Major Richard Star Acts:





https://www.facebook.com/SupportMRSA

http://majorrichardstaract.org





Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v2ew4s4-the-richard-leonard-show-the-major-richard-star-act.html