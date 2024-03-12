Project Whistleblower- Volumes 1 and 2

Project Whistleblower is a tell all whistleblower story about Justin Leslie, who saw what it was like inside the walls of Pfizer and the alternative media world. Get ready for this three year long journey that ends with a Bohemian Grove twist.

Please support me on GiveSendGo: https://www.givesendgo.com/ProjectWhistleblower





Twitter: https://twitter.com/justintegrity_





Instagram: Justin.leslie3





cashapp: $justinleslie3





Zelle: [email protected]