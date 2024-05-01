If you could go back and do it all over again, what kind of family would you choose to be born into?



Before you even think on that question, answer me this: Who is wiser, you or God; who is smarter, you or God; who is more compassionate, you or God; who sees your future more clearly, you or God; who is more loving, you or God?



No matter the history of your abuse or suffering, God is still the only way.



God knows what He's doing.



#Abuse, #Suffering, #GodKnows

