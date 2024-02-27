BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Death of Jacob Rothschild - His Final Moments
1109 views • 02/27/2024

As news spreads about the death of Jacob Rothschild, footage has emerged showing his final moments as he is seen surrounded by Klaus Schwab, George Soros and his Globalist friends in the World Economic Forum who look on tenderly." - courtesy of Jim Ferguson.

For further research see the post/thread at Defending-Gibraltar that contains this video: Jacob R

https://defending-gibraltar.net/t/jacob-r-its-obedience-training/2698/4

"End Time Prophecy" PDF eBook download (Complementary)

https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

This video is not necessarily the views or opinion of Defending-Gibraltar Truther_Forum:

https://Defending-Gibraltar.net.

Fair use principles under Section 107 of the Copyright Act allow the unlicensed use of copyrighted materials for fair use purposes, such as commentary, criticism, teaching, and news reporting.

Mirrored NancyDrewberry

Keywords
deathilluminatijacob rothschild
