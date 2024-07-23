BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Contracts - Common Law - Corporations - Deception and LIES - Ceylon
America at War
America at War
28 views • 9 months ago

I try to post something about the FACT that American "Courts," as well as ALL COURTS around the world, are operating FRAUDULENTLY under "Maritime Admiralty Law" and are treating MEN & WOMEN as if they are "Chattel Property" of the Corporation.


These felons are using #Police (Men with guns) to FORCE "corporate policies" on MEN & WOMEN who do NOT consent, and it is time they are exposed and sent to prison!


The ONLY REASON these scumbags are not already in jail is because they are HIGHLY ORGANIZED ( using their #Slave Labor, working for WORTHLESS PAPER ) and we are NOT!


If THE PEOPLE would get organized we could have them all locked up in prison in a month! So what is the problem?


It's likely that YOUR SLAVE-MASTERS keep you working too much to organize.... and when you are not working they occupy your mind with BS "Bread and Circuses" and Satanic "Entertainment"


This is something you must make time for folks!

Otherwise, it is guaranteed that your children and grandchildren will die as slaves


By Ceylon on BitChute

Go give the video a "Like" and subscribe for more


Original video: ...CONTRACTS DO YOU UNDERSTAND, COMMON LAW, COVID, VAX & CONSPIRATORS, UN AGENDA & HISTORY LIES?

https://old.bitchute.com/video/HPNv4ncbcBTd/


Spread the word!

It is time to stop being a slave to a Satanic system of control!


Keywords
