The Protection Racket

Joe [Bidan] Is A Foreign Agent

* Barry [Barack Obama] Saetoro is an accessory to the crime — and they’re protecting him too.

* Bank records will prove it.

* They are screwed.

* You have to be a big-time criminal to get 170+ suspicious activity reports filed by 6 major banks.

* The ChiComs own our [p]resident.





The full episode is linked below.





The Dan Bongino Show | 28 July 2023

https://rumble.com/v32wri4-theyre-protecting-obama-too-ep.-2056-07282023.html

