Hr 1 & 2 First Landing 1607: A Re-Dedication of America Back to God

APRIL 26, 2023, VIRGINIA BEACH, VA - Inspired by one pastor’s call to save America by “going back to origin,” patriots, pastors, priests, government leaders and former military will gather to re-dedicate America back to God. America’s first civil covenant, the “1607 Land Dedication Covenant” at First Landing was recorded on April 29, 1607.

“America’s got marital problems!” Pray America Great author Donica Hudson, who penned the “Declaration Of Covenant”.

“As a nation, we have left our first love and prostituted ourselves with foreign gods like ancient Israel did when God issued her a certificate of divorce in Jeremiah 3:8. As the First Landing colonists did, we need to kneel to God in prayer, repent and rededicate this land and ourselves to God. We need to stand for our flag and appeal to heaven to stop the rise of the antichrist one world government threatening our nation’s freedom.”

The First Landing 1607 Project Core National Team includes Reverend Jack Stagman, Don Blake, Craig Hudgins,

Arthur Mace, Pastor of Spring Branch Church heads up the local

Virginia Beach Intercessory Event for First Landing.

Don Blake, founder of the Virginia Christian Alliance

Robert Agee and his wife, Jaime, founders of Banners 4 Freedom

Curtis Grimes Music

Rev. Craig Johnson, Current Culture of our Nation

Fr. James Altman Relevance of the Cross Today

Rev William Cook Provisioning for the Church Battle