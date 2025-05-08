Dot-Connector: Ep165: Religion: Weapon Of The Cult (Free Version)

The wise analysis of headlines continue this week on The Dot Connector with David Icke. Today’s stories include –





• VE Day 2025





• The looming potential clash between India and Pakistan and what that could mean for the rest of the world.





• Scientists studying spherical UFO say they've discovered alien technology.





• The continuing technocratic tiptoe and its real effects on our world and environment





