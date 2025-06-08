The Attributes of God / His Sovereignty

In this study we discuss one of the greatest attributes God's elect rest in which is His Sovereignty.

If you'd like to help this small ministry please send your tithes, offerings or contributions online click here: https://givesendgo.com/GBDD1?utm_source=sharelink&utm_medium=copy_link&utm_campaign=GBDD1

or you can mail it to:

Daily Cross Ministries





P.O. Box 241





Culleoka, Tn. 38451





And Thanks