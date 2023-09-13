ANALYSIS OF A SINGLE DROP OF PFIZER'S ＂VACCINE＂+ DENTAL "ANESTHETIC" (RICARDO DELGADO) LQC ENG VOICE

================(world orders review)

'LIVE' ANALYSIS of a SINGLE DROP of Pfizer's ＂VACCINE＂+ DENTAL "ANESTHETIC" + MORE

Ricardo Delgado, La Quinta Columna [ENG voice-over]

🇬🇧🇺🇸 #English - Optical microscopic analysis of a single drop of Pfizer's "vaccine". 8 September 2023.

(source) https://rumble.com/v3gt4rh-optical-microscopic-analysis-of-a-single-drop-of-pfizers-vaccine..html





Explanation of the contents of the injectable and intentionality of this macabre operation.

▪️ La Quinta Columna website: https://www.laquintacolumna.info

▪️ Telegram channel: https://t.me/laquintacolumna





Collaborate with La Quinta Columna: https://www.laquintacolumna.info/colabora-con-la-quinta-columna/

WHY (POST-VAX) ARRHYTHMIAS are GENERATED (Ricardo Delgado, LQC)

GRAPHENE, VACCINES, MICROWAVES, CLIMATE MANIPULATION

https://www.bitchute.com/video/0X8VJqbzYYVU/





(THE GAME is OVER) LA QUINTA COLUMNA (SPECIAL) CONFERENCE [MAR, 2023]

[FULL # 🇬🇧🇺🇸 ENG. VOICE] https://www.bitchute.com/video/dcvIfVY8m1Jh/





(Dr Viviane Brunet) CO(N)VID 19 💉 POISON INJECTS 🧲 (LQC)

(MAGNETIC POISONED PATIENTS & THE ALLOPATHIC GENOCIDE ENABLERS)

https://www.bitchute.com/video/TKdn2quOc1W3/

GOING BACK, BACK in TIME... 'LEVOBUPIVACAINE' [Manufactured in 2012] (Dr. Lilliana Zelada)

https://www.bitchute.com/video/hIyWidHtscox/

A FRESH DROP of the ASTRA ZENECA CO(N)VID INJECTION

(Dra. Liliana Zelada 🇧🇴 Febrero 2023) https://www.bitchute.com/video/Wct5WIoQu8Wh/

A DROP of BLOOD from a (GRAPHENE) 'INOCULATED' COV-ID PERSON

Dr. Zelada https://www.bitchute.com/video/JiaVZh9T2rlA/

On the ENERGY being EMITTED by MAGNETIZED VACCINE PATIENTS

(Dr. Wilfredo Stokes) https://www.bitchute.com/video/Yn9pg5MDvzao/

55 year old female patient VICTIM OF MEDICAL MALPRACTICE

(Dr. Wilfredo Stokes, LQC) https://www.bitchute.com/video/KkA7Hu0Tj7tZ/

VAX PURPOSES feat. Ricardo Delgado (LQC)

[2A] GRAPHENE, 5G, the 26 GHZ BAND and the THREAT of a ZOMBIFICATION

https://www.bitchute.com/video/emjxN0Jbrsoj/

[3A] GRAPHENE and the BIOMOLECULAR CORONA EFFECT #SPIKE PROTEIN DECEPTION

https://www.bitchute.com/video/gAhehwM9T2Q2/

[4A] GRAPHENE OXIDE NANOPARTICLES [BIOSYNTHESIS & TOXICITY];

the TOP UP by VACCINE '''BOOSTER''' TICKTACKTOE https://www.bitchute.com/video/HpJsliN6IGSI/

[4B] HACKING BIO-NANO DEVICES / PEOPLE, POPULATIONS [A RADIO FREQUENCY (MINORITY REPORT) SOCIETY] ? https://www.bitchute.com/video/tKTJiOieRVCP/

[5A] (THE SECRET SAUCE) REDUCED & FUNCTIONALIZED GRAPHENE OXIDE HYDROGEL NANO-TECH https://www.bitchute.com/video/6tUUg17RtOTP/

[DOC] Synthesis and Toxicity of Graphene Oxide Nanoparticles

[A Literature Review of In Vitro and In Vivo Studies] https://www.researchgate.net/publication/352344572_Synthesis_and_Toxicity_of_Graphene_Oxide_Nanoparticles_A_Literature_Review_of_In_Vitro_and_In_Vivo_Studies

================





