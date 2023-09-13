ANALYSIS OF A SINGLE DROP OF PFIZER'S ＂VACCINE＂+ DENTAL "ANESTHETIC" (RICARDO DELGADO) LQC ENG VOICE

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
================(world orders review)
================
'LIVE' ANALYSIS of a SINGLE DROP of Pfizer's ＂VACCINE＂+ DENTAL "ANESTHETIC" + MORE
Ricardo Delgado, La Quinta Columna [ENG voice-over]
================
# (WOR) https://www.bitchute.com/profile/YTIBqRkImp1y/
================
🇬🇧🇺🇸 #English - Optical microscopic analysis of a single drop of Pfizer's "vaccine". 8 September 2023.
(source) https://rumble.com/v3gt4rh-optical-microscopic-analysis-of-a-single-drop-of-pfizers-vaccine..html
Explanation of the contents of the injectable and intentionality of this macabre operation.
▪️ La Quinta Columna website: https://www.laquintacolumna.info
▪️ Telegram channel: https://t.me/laquintacolumna
Collaborate with La Quinta Columna: https://www.laquintacolumna.info/colabora-con-la-quinta-columna/
================
WHY (POST-VAX) ARRHYTHMIAS are GENERATED (Ricardo Delgado, LQC)
GRAPHENE, VACCINES, MICROWAVES, CLIMATE MANIPULATION
https://www.bitchute.com/video/0X8VJqbzYYVU/
(THE GAME is OVER) LA QUINTA COLUMNA (SPECIAL) CONFERENCE [MAR, 2023]
[FULL # 🇬🇧🇺🇸 ENG. VOICE] https://www.bitchute.com/video/dcvIfVY8m1Jh/
(Dr Viviane Brunet) CO(N)VID 19 💉 POISON INJECTS 🧲 (LQC)
(MAGNETIC POISONED PATIENTS & THE ALLOPATHIC GENOCIDE ENABLERS)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/TKdn2quOc1W3/
GOING BACK, BACK in TIME... 'LEVOBUPIVACAINE' [Manufactured in 2012] (Dr. Lilliana Zelada)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/hIyWidHtscox/
A FRESH DROP of the ASTRA ZENECA CO(N)VID INJECTION
(Dra. Liliana Zelada 🇧🇴 Febrero 2023) https://www.bitchute.com/video/Wct5WIoQu8Wh/
A DROP of BLOOD from a (GRAPHENE) 'INOCULATED' COV-ID PERSON
Dr. Zelada https://www.bitchute.com/video/JiaVZh9T2rlA/
On the ENERGY being EMITTED by MAGNETIZED VACCINE PATIENTS
(Dr. Wilfredo Stokes) https://www.bitchute.com/video/Yn9pg5MDvzao/
55 year old female patient VICTIM OF MEDICAL MALPRACTICE
(Dr. Wilfredo Stokes, LQC) https://www.bitchute.com/video/KkA7Hu0Tj7tZ/
VAX PURPOSES feat. Ricardo Delgado (LQC)
[2A] GRAPHENE, 5G, the 26 GHZ BAND and the THREAT of a ZOMBIFICATION
https://www.bitchute.com/video/emjxN0Jbrsoj/
[3A] GRAPHENE and the BIOMOLECULAR CORONA EFFECT #SPIKE PROTEIN DECEPTION
https://www.bitchute.com/video/gAhehwM9T2Q2/
[4A] GRAPHENE OXIDE NANOPARTICLES [BIOSYNTHESIS & TOXICITY];
the TOP UP by VACCINE '''BOOSTER''' TICKTACKTOE https://www.bitchute.com/video/HpJsliN6IGSI/
[4B] HACKING BIO-NANO DEVICES / PEOPLE, POPULATIONS [A RADIO FREQUENCY (MINORITY REPORT) SOCIETY] ? https://www.bitchute.com/video/tKTJiOieRVCP/
[5A] (THE SECRET SAUCE) REDUCED & FUNCTIONALIZED GRAPHENE OXIDE HYDROGEL NANO-TECH https://www.bitchute.com/video/6tUUg17RtOTP/
[DOC] Synthesis and Toxicity of Graphene Oxide Nanoparticles
[A Literature Review of In Vitro and In Vivo Studies] https://www.researchgate.net/publication/352344572_Synthesis_and_Toxicity_of_Graphene_Oxide_Nanoparticles_A_Literature_Review_of_In_Vitro_and_In_Vivo_Studies
================
Shared from and subscribe to:
tangentopolis (world orders review)
https://www.bitchute.com/profile/YTIBqRkImp1y/