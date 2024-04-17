Newborn puppy cried for days in pain and hungry until a kind man come to help!!!!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Moho
Apr 15, 2024
I got a message for help a poor newborn puppy was covered by wounds
and he was in horrible condition after bitten by other dogs.
His mother is a stray dog, she gave birth to two puppies in the wood,
but another puppy has been died after it was bitten.
Hero found this shocking footage and immediately brought,
the injured puppy and his mother to address treatment.
Unfortunately, he was in very bad condition,
#themoho, #abandonedkittens
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7_UWp5KhBfo