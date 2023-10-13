Elite Dreams - Metropolis

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Merging humans with machines has been a 100-year effort by the Elite. Lots of tax dollars have been spent to do this. Industrial Military Complex and many Fortune 500 companies are heavily invested in automation plus silicone hybrids. This music video shows the original concept for Iron Woman. Beyonce, Lady Gaga, and others played this role in their music videos.