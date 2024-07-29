My Choice To Develop And To Be My Loving Self, What Are You Going To Choose To Be Right Now? How To Be Our Loving Selves Daily List, What Are Your Priorities? Will Based vs Will Power Priorities

FULL ORIGINAL:

20160611-1340 My Choice To Be My Loving Self





01m09s - 15m18s





https://www.divinetruth.com

“IF GOD IS NOT YOUR NUMBER ONE PRIORITY ON A DAILY BASIS, YOU WILL NOT PROGRESS ANYWHERE NEAR AS RAPIDLY AS YOU COULD PROGRESS IF GOD WAS YOUR NUMBER ONE PRIORITY.”

“IF YOU CHANGE FIRST THEN OTHER PEOPLE CAN BE ASSISTED TO CHANGE.”

“A RELATIONSHIP WITH GOD IS NOT ACTUALLY FULLY POSSIBLE UNLESS YOU ADDRESS YOUR LOVE OF OTHERS.”

