My Choice To Develop And To Be My Loving Self, What Are You Going To Choose To Be Right Now? How To Be Our Loving Selves Daily List, What Are Your Priorities? Will Based vs Will Power Priorities
Divine Truth - The Narrow Way
Divine Truth - The Narrow Way
28 views • 9 months ago

FULL ORIGINAL:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MydUFWfucZ4

20160611-1340 My Choice To Be My Loving Self


Cut:

01m09s - 15m18s


Website:

https://www.divinetruth.com

*************



“IF GOD IS NOT YOUR NUMBER ONE PRIORITY ON A DAILY BASIS, YOU WILL NOT PROGRESS ANYWHERE NEAR AS RAPIDLY AS YOU COULD PROGRESS IF GOD WAS YOUR NUMBER ONE PRIORITY.”

@ 03m48s


“IF YOU CHANGE FIRST THEN OTHER PEOPLE CAN BE ASSISTED TO CHANGE.”

@ 09m13s


“A RELATIONSHIP WITH GOD IS NOT ACTUALLY FULLY POSSIBLE UNLESS YOU ADDRESS YOUR LOVE OF OTHERS.”

@ 10m34s


Keywords
wisdomrelationship with godsoul foodtrue happinessdivine love pathsoul conditionreincarnated jesussoul searchsoul developmentfeel everythingi want to heal my soulsoul transformation with godfeel to healdriven by truth not fearprecious child of godgods universal lawsfree will and choicesoul awakeningsoulmate relationshipi want to know everythingdeveloping my real selfwill vs will powerother half of melove in practicelove of self and others
