Liberation of the Kursk region.



Our fighters are storming the enemy stronghold in the Plekhovo area (eastern part of the salient).

Today Apti Alaudinov reported that the Russian Armed Forces have already liberated approximately half of the territory initially occupied by the enemy in the Kursk region. Veterans of "Wagner", who are currently serving in the units of the Russian Ministry of Defense and the Russian Armed Forces, made a significant contribution to these results.