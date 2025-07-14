From Frantic and Fragmented Living to a Faith-Filled Seamless Life - Steven Garber

Life can get busy, and the demands of surviving in a chaotic, modern world can lead us to living in a way that feels void of meaning. But this fragmented sense of reality doesn’t have to be the end game, not if we can unify our faith lives with our everyday lives into a seamless vision that aligns with God’s purpose and plan. Steven Garber is the senior advisor at The Economics of Mutuality, and he is the author of The Seamless Life: A Tapestry of Love, Learning, Worship & Work. He talks about the frantic and fragmented approach many Christians take when it comes to ministry and prayer. The everyday worker may not be viewed as carrying out God’s holy work, and yet, everyone has a gift and a calling.









TAKEAWAYS





We tend to separate, or fragment, godly from ungodly things or spiritual vocations apart from supposed spiritual ones





If we would just do what God has called us to do, we would discover what a seamless life looks like





We should be praying for the hardworking, everyday laborer, not just praying for the ministry employees





Let’s take every Christian seriously and pray for them in their everyday toil to work, provide, and bring glory to God









