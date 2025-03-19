Post Script Insights - Reincarnation Trap?

Futurist, John L. Petersen explores "secrets revealed, to existential mysteries like reincarnation and simulation theory. Initially expecting military disclosures, John uncovers a deeper narrative of Archons manipulating humanity for negative energy, challenging traditional beliefs and suggesting an exit from the reincarnation cycle, reshaping our understanding of reality.

Please Like, Share and Subscribe.





Visit us at arlingtoninstitute.org for a full list of our programs and efforts.